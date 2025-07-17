Toronto no longer under heat warning as special air quality statement ends

People enjoy activities on Lake Ontario overlooking the City of Toronto skyline at Jack Darling Park in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Toronto is getting a reprieve from the scorching temperatures and smoky conditions that have lingered in the city for the past several days.

The special air quality statement that was previously issued for Toronto has now ended with the city’s air quality index dropping to a 3, or “low-risk,” on Thursday.

Residual smoke from wildfires in northern Ontario and the Prairies previously prompted Environment Canada to issue an air quality warning for Toronto. At one point this week , Toronto had the second-worst air quality in the world, according to Swiss air quality tracker IQAir,

While hot and humid weather will continue Thursday, a heat warning issued by the national weather agency last weekend has finally come to an end.

Thursday will see a high of 29 C, feeling closer to 37 on Thursday but fresher air is expected to arrive overnight.

Friday will bring sunshine and a cooler daytime high of 24 C.

Saturday and Sunday will see the mercury rise to 24 C and 27 C on each day respectively.