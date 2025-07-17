Two Toronto baggage handlers allegedly used unknowing passenger’s luggage tag to transport 21 kilos of cannabis to France: RCMP

An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Two Toronto baggage handlers who allegedly tried to smuggle $147,000 worth of cannabis to France using an unknowing passenger’s luggage tags are facing charges, RCMP say.

The RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment spearheaded the investigation, which started in May 2025 at Toronto Pearson International Airport after a French national arrived in Paris and was detained by local police on suspicion of trafficking.

French authorities released the passenger following an initial investigation and referred the case to the RCMP, which determined that the passenger’s luggage tags had been placed on a suitcase carrying 21 kilograms of cannabis without their knowledge.

“In this case, the baggage tag was switched so it looked as though the piece of luggage with the cannabis in it belonged to an unknowing traveller,” the RCMP said in a news release issued Thursday, describing the incident as a case of “baggage tag switching.”

Following the investigation, two longtime employees of the baggage handling company Swissport Canada Handling were arrested and charged on July 4.

The suspects, identified by the RCMP as 51-year-old Woodbridge resident Dugal Hearne and 56-year-old Brampton resident Edward Wynter, were each charged with exporting cannabis, possession of cannabis for the purpose of export, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The RCMP said Hearne had worked at Swissport for over 25 years, and Wynter for 21.

Swissport was cooperative in the investigation, the RCMP said, adding that their support led to the “timely apprehension” of the accused.

“The RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment members have been actively investigating cases involving baggage tag switching in attempts to smuggle illegal drugs and contraband out of Canada,” Insp. John McMath, of the RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment, said in a statement. “I cannot impress enough upon the public the importance of staying vigilant during all aspects of travel.”

Both suspects were released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in a Brampton courtroom next month.