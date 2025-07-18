Ex-Toronto elementary school librarian and volleyball coach charged with sexual assault

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A man has been arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a young student when he was working as a librarian and volleyball coach at a Toronto elementary school.

In a release on Friday, Toronto police said that between January 2018 and June 2019, the man was working at St. Clare Catholic School on Northcliffe Boulevard near St. Clair Avenue West.

Police allege that during his employment, “he engaged in a sexual relationship with a student who was a young person at the time.”

Police said 67-year-old Dion Rugosi, of Toronto, turned himself in on Friday and has been charged with assault and four counts of sexual exploitation.

He is due in a Toronto courtroom on Sept. 8.

Investigators are concerned there may be more victims and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.