A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

A motorcyclist and a truck collided in Corktown, sending the rider to the hospital Thursday night.

Toronto police said the collision occurred at the intersection of Power Street and Richmond Street East at 8:20 p.m.

The motorcycle rider sustained serious injuries, police said.

There is no word on whether the driver of the truck remained at the scene.

The cause of the collision is unknown. Roads in the area were closed for the investigation.