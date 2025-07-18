One person shot by police during attempt to stop suspected stolen vehicle in Scarborough

Police are on the scene of a shooting in Scarborough on Thursday, July 17, 2025. (CTV News)

One person has been shot by an officer while trying to stop a suspected stolen vehicle in Scarborough, York Regional Police say.

It began in Markham near Kennedy Road and Clayton Drive, where police started to follow the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle eventually drove to Toronto shortly before 7 p.m., and officers decided to stop it in the area of Kennedy Road and Bonis Avenue.

“The complete sequence of events is still being investigated, but during the interaction, we do know that at least one officer discharged their firearm, striking a lone male occupant in the vehicle,” a spokesperson with York Regional Police said in an email to CTV News Toronto.

The male was later taken to a trauma centre in non-life-threatening condition, the spokesperson added. Toronto paramedics told CP24 that they transported a person with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No police officer was injured, and the Special Investigations Unit has been notified.