SIU investigation underway after York Regional Police officer shot driver of suspected stolen vehicle in Scarborough

One person was shot by police during an attempt to stop a suspected stolen vehicle in Scarborough.

The province’s police watchdog says it is investigating after the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle was shot by a York Regional Police officer who was attempting to stop the car in Scarborough on Thursday night.

In a news release, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirmed that it has invoked its mandate after a 30-year-old man was shot by an officer near Kennedy Road and Bonis Avenue at around 7 p.m.

According to the SIU, at around 6:55 p.m., officers in the area of Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue in Markham attempted to stop the driver of a car that had been reported stolen. The driver, the SIU said, failed to stop.

The SIU added that when officers boxed the car in, the driver collided with police vehicles before stopping.

“One officer discharged their firearm at the man, the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” the SIU said.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, allegations of sexual assault, or the discharge of a weapon.

Four investigators and two forensic investigators, along with a collision reconstructionist, have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information about the investigation can contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.