Police have closed off a downtown intersection after a cracked highrise window sent glass falling to the ground below.

A spokesperson for Toronto police said the falling glass was first reported outside the building, located near the intersection of Simcoe and Wellington streets, on Thursday afternoon.

In an effort to prevent injuries, police said the roads will remain closed while the hazard is cleaned up and the glass is repaired.

It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.