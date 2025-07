Toronto police are investigating afte a child was struck by a vehicle on Wilmington Avenue on Friday, July 18, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News)

A 10-year-old boy is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York’s Bathurst Manor neighbourhood Friday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the area of Wilmington Avenue and Overbrook Place, east of Dufferin Street, just after 5:30 p.m. for the collision.

Toronto paramedics told CTV News Toronto the child suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.