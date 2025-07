Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision in downtown Toronto on Saturday, July 19, 2025. (CTV News)

A woman in her 80s has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in downtown Toronto.

Emergency services responded to the crash that occurred in the area of Lower Jarvis Street and Lake Shore Boulevard East just after 6:15 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said the woman was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.