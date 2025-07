A Toronto Police Marine Unit vessel is seen in this August 2011 photo.

A male has been taken to the hospital after being rescued from Lake Ontario in downtown Toronto on Sunday evening.

The incident happened near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Stadium Road, just west of Bathurst Street.

Toronto police said they were called to that area just after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a person in the water.

Officers from the Marine Unit along with members of Toronto fire pulled a male from the water, police said.