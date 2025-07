The Toronto Fire Services logo is seen in Toronto on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Dundas Street West, which was closed on Sunday evening in downtown Toronot, between University Avenue and and Bay Street, due to a fire, has reopened.

The blaze broke out around 7 p.m. near Dundas and Chestnut Street and resulted in the evacuation of a commercial building.

No injuries were reported.