Hot, humid weather will return to Toronto this week

People escape the heat and humidity at Cherry Beach in Toronto, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

Heat and humidity are set to come “roaring back” into Toronto’s forecast later this week after a stretch of comfortable weather in the city, CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter says.

Coulter said Monday will be a “bright, beautiful, and seasonably fresh” day with a high of 25 C. A near-identical forecast is on tap for Tuesday.

“Heat and humidity will be roaring back for Wednesday and the remainder of the long-range forecast,” Coulter added.

“With the heat and humidity firing up midweek, we can also expect a return to unsettled skies for the end of the work week. A heat warning will likely be issued for Thursday, with highs expected to be in the low to mid 30s feeling close to 40.”

By Wednesday, overnight lows are only expected to drop to the low 20s, providing little nighttime relief.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 30 C on Wednesday, 33 C on Thursday, and 30 C on Friday.

“Enjoy the fresh, comfortable air while it’s here,” Coulter said.