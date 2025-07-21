Man wanted by Toronto police after failing to follow release orders

Abdullah Al Mamun is wanted for 12 counts of failing to comply with his release order. (Credit: Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police are searching for a man who they say has violated his release conditions this week.

Police say they responded to a call just after midnight on Monday in the vicinity of Danforth and Woodbine avenues. The call was for a man accused of violating his release order to not contact another person.

Investigators allege that the “suspect contacted the victim on several occasions.”

Abdullah Al Mamun, 23, of Toronto is wanted for 12 counts of failing to comply with his release order.

Toronto police are seeking assistance from the public in locating him.