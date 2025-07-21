Man wanted for suspected hate-motivated assault on subway: Toronto police

Toronto police are searching for a man in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault on a TTC subway on July 16.

Toronto police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault on the TTC last week.

In a release, police say the alleged incident happened just after midnight on July 16 on the subway near Yonge and Wellesley streets.

Investigators say a man approached a victim while they were seated on the train and made “unprovoked, derogatory” comments toward them before spitting on them.

The suspect then exited the subway at Wellesley Station.

Police describe him as a white male, about 30 years old, and standing five-foot-ten with a medium build.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black balaclava, a blue jacket with a green paint stain, black pants, and flip flops, and carrying a duffel bag.

Police say they’re investigating the incident as a “hate-motived offence.”

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.