Motorcycle crash in North York sends woman to trauma centre

One woman was seriously injured and rushed to a trauma centre following a motorcycle crash on Allen Road Monday morning.
Police said emergency crews were called to the scene of the single-vehicle collision on the expressway near Wilson Heights Boulevard at 6:45 a.m.
The rider was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries, police said. Her injuries are non-life-threatening, paramedics told CP24.
The northbound exit to Wilson Heights Boulevard was closed for an investigation, but has since reopened.
