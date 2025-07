A ravine fire has closed the St. Clair Avenue bridge in midtown. (Simon Sheehan/ CP24)

A bridge in midtown has been shut down this morning following a fire in a ravine nearby, Toronto police say.

The fire reportedly broke out at an encampment under the St. Clair Avenue bridge, which runs between Yonge Street and Mount Pleasant Road, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

The bridge is currently closed as crews determine its structural integrity, police noted.

It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.