Regent Park greenspace renamed in honour of anti-gun violence advocate Louis March

Anti-gun advocate and community leader Louis March stands next to an image of himself that was featured in the Nuit Blanche 2019 installation, ReConnectedSTC. (Supplied)

A small greenspace in Regent Park, renamed in honour of one of the city’s leading anti-gun violence advocates, Louis March, is now officially open.

On Sunday afternoon, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow alongside local Coun. Chris Moise, members of March’s family as well as Regent Park Mothers of Peace attended a ceremony where among other things they cut a ribbon and unveiled the park’s new sign.

Louis March Park, a 1.2-acre greenspace that was previously known as Sumach-Shuter Parkette, is located at 485 Shuter St., just east of Sumach Street.

Louis March Park A small greenspace in Regent Park has been renamed in honour of one of the city’s leading anti-gun advocates, Louis March.

March, who was born on Aug. 1, 1955, was a long-time community safety and youth empowerment advocate who founded the Zero Gun Violence Movement, an awareness and advocacy initiative that works to reduce gun violence and its root causes across the city and beyond and build safe and heathy communities for all. The movement, which he also directed, was initially established in June 2013 as a 90-day campaign to address and eradicate Toronto’s gun violence problem, but kept going as issues with guns continued to plague the Greater Toronto Area.

March died suddenly one year ago today, on July 20, 2024.

The long-time Scarborough resident was a believer that “everyone deserved to live in a safe, supportive and opportunity-rich environment regardless of their postal code,” the city said in a news release, adding that he made many contributions span throughout the city over the years, especially in Regent Park where he had “a deep connection.”

“March dedicated over three decades to fighting gun violence and its underlying causes,” the release said.

“He spent significant time engaging with (Regent Park) residents, responding to incidents of violence and combating stigma. He stood with the community through grief and healing, consistently supporting young people and their families. His presence, mentorship and leadership were instrumental in building trust and pushing for action.”

Louis March

The city added that March will be remembered for his “unwavering dedication to the families and individuals in the Greater Toronto Area, particularly in marginalized communities.”

“He was known for his ability to connect with youth, providing mentorship and guidance while advocating for policy changes at all levels of government. His efforts to create safe spaces and promote healing in neighbourhoods affected by gun violence have left an indelible mark,” it said.

“As the community gathers to honor him with the renaming of a local park to Louis March Park, his vision for a future with zero gun violence continues to inspire ongoing efforts in community advocacy and youth engagement.”

Louis March

March was also a self-described “historian of the African experience with an inquiring mind” who worked tirelessly to champion the development of the African-Canadian community.

Over the years, he served on the board and/or steering committee of several organizations, including Young and Potential Fathers, Tabono Institute, and African Canadian Heritage Association.

Calling his death a “profound loss for the city,” the City of Toronto said the location for Louis March Park was selected by leaders from the Regent Park community with “broad local support” and in consultation with his family.

Not everyone, however, is thrilled with the process to rename the local park. Shortly before the reopening ceremony some people gathered at one end of the greenspace for a protest, saying they weren’t consulted about its renaming.