Toronto police arrest 11 suspects after officers allegedly assaulted at downtown protest

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Toronto police say officers were assaulted after they tried to clear a protest that was blocking a major downtown intersection on Saturday, leading to the arrests of 11 people.

In a news release, police said officers attended a demonstration at Spadina Avenue and Front Street West at approximately 4:24 p.m.

Officers issued a lawful direction for participants to clear the intersection and keep the demonstration moving, police said.

“Protesters refused and instead occupied an intersection, resulting in an unlawful assembly,” the news release read.

After police said that officers directed the group to disperse a second time, they said some participants became aggressive and assaulted officers while “resisting police efforts to restore order.”

It’s unclear what injuries, if any, the officers sustained following the alleged assaults.

Eleven suspects from the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area were charged. The suspects and the charges laid against them can be found here.

Police response ‘heavy handed’: advocacy group

In a statement issued following the news release from Toronto police, the advocacy group Legal Support Committee said officers at the demonstration moved in “aggressively” and began “snatching individuals from the crowd” without provocation.

“Toronto police’s response to pro-Palestine protests has always been heavy-handed and disproportionate,” criminal defence lawyer Arash Ghiassi said in the release.

The Legal Support Committee said Saturday’s protest was organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement. However, police did not comment on the nature of the protest in their news release.

CTV News has reached out to Toronto police for a comment on the accusations laid out by the group.

Toronto police arrest outstanding suspect wanted in alleged MP constituency office break-in

One of the suspects arrested Saturday, police said, was wanted in connection with an alleged break-in at a Toronto MP’s office in April.

Police previously said that on April 24, several people were holding a demonstration outside the office near Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West before they forced their way inside.

Police did not identify the MP’s office where the demonstration took place.

The group allegedly occupied the area and caused staff members to fear for their safety, police said in a news release issued last week.

Officers were called to remove the protesters from the property.

During Saturday’s protest, police said they recognized a woman in attendance as an outstanding suspect in their investigation.

In addition to the four suspects previously charged in connection with the April 24 incident, 32-year-old Toronto resident Ahlam Mohammed was arrested and charged with forcible entry, mischief interfere with property, and unlawful assembly. It’s unclear if they are facing any charges following the Saturday protest.

Legal Support Committee has also taken issue with the charges laid in this case and said the allegation that the protesters forced their way into the office is false.