Woman arrested, male suspect sought after robbery downtown: Toronto police

Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a robbery near Yonge and College streets on July 4. (Toronto Police Service handout)

Toronto police say one woman is in custody and a male suspect has not yet been apprehended following a robbery in Toronto’s downtown core earlier this month.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on July 4 in the area of Yonge and College streets.

Police allege that the victim met two suspects in the area and the three attended a bar.

An altercation subsequently ensued and police allege that the female suspect attempted to steal the victim’s money.

The victim managed to get away, police said, but was followed by the woman, who eventually robbed the victim with the assistance of a male suspect.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

Shanika Richards, a 21-year-old Toronto resident, has been arrested and charged with robbery.

Police described the male suspect, who has not yet been identified, as about 25 to 30 years old with a medium build. He was seen wearing a black and yellow tracksuit, black sunglasses, white shoes, and a black Chicago Bulls baseball cap.

Images of the suspect have now been released by police.

Anyone with information about the alleged robbery can contact investigators at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).