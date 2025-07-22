Going to the Blackpink concert at Rogers Stadium? What to know about GO and TTC service

TTC signage and staff point concert-goers towards Rogers Stadium as they exit Downsview Station in Toronto, Monday, July 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

GO Transit has adjusted the schedule for the last northbound train leaving Rogers Stadium and added additional southbound trains to Union Station for the two-day Blackpink concert.

The Allandale Waterfront-bound train will depart Downsview Park GO Station at 11:22 p.m., nine minutes later than the originally scheduled time.

During Coldplay’s concert earlier this month, some fans complained that the show hadn’t finished when the final northbound trip left the station at 11:13 p.m.

In addition, GO Transit says there will be three new southbound trains to Union Station, which are at 11:45 p.m., 11:55 p.m., and 12:05 a.m.

Meanwhile, the TTC says it will also be adding extra subway service during the two concerts.

🎤 🎶 BLACKPINK is back onstage tonight at Rogers Stadium! If you’re heading to the show, the TTC is adding extra subway service to get you there as smoothly as possible - and your concert ticket is Proof-of-Payment for your free ride home! Learn more: https://t.co/fp9hpif3Zj pic.twitter.com/5Ivz0r4kI6 — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) July 22, 2025

However, subway service on Line 1 between St. Clair West and Union stations will be replaced by shuttle buses at 12:30 a.m. for planned track work.

The ride home is free.