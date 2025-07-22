Police probe deadly shooting in Toronto’s west end

Police and paramedics are on the scene of a shooting near Davenport Road and Old Weston Road on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (Simon Sheehan/ CP24)

One person is dead following a shooting in Toronto’s west end early Tuesday morning, Toronto police confirm.

It happened near Davenport Road and Old Weston Road shortly before 5:15 a.m.

Paramedics initially said one person was found suffering from life-threatening injuries but later confirmed that no one was transported from the scene.

Police confirmed to CP24 on scene that one person was pronounced dead following the shooting.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.