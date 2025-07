The logo for Toronto Fire Services is shown in this file photo. (Toronto Fire Service)

A number of roads in midtown Toronto are closed following a fire on the balcony of a condo building, police say.

The blaze, which has been doused, broke out on Monday shortly after 8 p.m. near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue East.

Toronto fire says no injuries have been reported.

Eglinton is currently closed between Duplex Avenue and Holly Street, while northbound Yonge is also off limits at Eglinton.

Police are urging drivers to use alternate routes and expect delays in the area.