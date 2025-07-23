Police identify victim of deadly shooting in Toronto’s west end

Ikeba Fraser, 30, is seen in this undated photo. (Toronto Police Service handout)

Police have now identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred just steps from a police station in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday.

In a news release, police said 30-year-old Ikeba Fraser, of Toronto, was gunned down on a residential street in the area of Osler Street and Davenport Road shortly after 5 a.m. on July 22.

The shooting occurred not far from 11 Division and officers, along with paramedics, arrived on scene within minutes. Fraser was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was subsequently pronounced dead on scene.

The suspect, police said, fled prior to the arrival of officers.

An image of Fraser has now been released.

The deadly shooting marks Toronto’s 23rd homicide of 2025.

“We do recognize that a shooting of this nature is very alarming for the community. We do take this shooting very seriously,” Duty Senior Officer Phil Sinclair told reporters at the scene on Tuesday.

He said early information suggests the shooting may have been targeted.

“It is very brazen,” Sinclair said of the incident. “This was very close to the police station.”