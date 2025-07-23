‘Summer sizzle’: Hot, humid weather returns to Toronto

A man sleeps on the sandy beach along Lake Ontario in the extreme heat in Toronto on Friday, July 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

After a brief reprieve from the humidity, hot and hazy weather will soon return to Toronto.

CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Wednesday will be sunny and warm with low humidity and a high of 28 C.

“That’s all about to change,” he said Wednesday. “Hot, hazy and humid weather will roar in for Thursday. The summer sizzle will stick around through the middle of next week.”

A high of 34 C is in Toronto’s forecast on Thursday, feeling like closer to 42 when factoring in the humidity.

“Watch out for showers and storms Thursday night into Friday morning,” Coulter added.

Friday will see a high of 29 C, according to Environment Canada.