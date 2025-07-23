Toronto Blue Jays apologize to fan who had ‘Yankees Suck’ flag confiscated

Alex Di Domizio with the flag he had specially made to read ‘Yankees Suck’ with a Jays logo in the centre. (X/@AlexDidomizio08)

A Toronto Blue Jays fan was left quite confused when a flag he had brought to Monday night’s home game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre was confiscated, despite not breaking the ballpark’s rules.

Alex Di Domizio, a Blue Jays fan who “absolutely hates the Yankees,” decided to bring a flag he had specially made to Monday’s home game against New York. It read ‘Yankees Suck’ with a Jays logo in the centre.

“The usher in our 200s section didn’t seem to mind, but another usher came over and almost yelled at our usher for allowing me to hold a flag,” Di Domizio told CP24.

“I was holding the flag for about 10 minutes and they took it just before the game started.”

Di Domizio said the second usher’s main issue was that his flag said ‘Yankees Suck,’ and he was worried he might get kicked out after a security guard went to him and asked to “talk outside.”

“Turns out he wanted me to bring the flag to fan services,” Di Domizio explained. “He said I could get it back after the game.”

Di Domizio said he brought the flag that night because he didn’t think it would be an issue.

“I didn’t swear on the flag or anything like that.“

Rogers Centre’s policy states that fans are welcome to bring banners and signs provided they do not “interfere with the game itself or any game-related events, or with the ability of other fans to enjoy of the game or any such events, or contain messages, graphics or other content that may be considered distracting, commercial, religious, political, or intended to draw attention to international, political or other similar events, causes or conflicts.”

“Banners and signs must be family-friendly, and may not be obstructive, offensive, disparaging, unlawful or otherwise objectionable or inappropriate,” the policy continues.

In a statement to CP24, the Blue Jays clarified that Di Domizio’s flag was indeed allowed in the ballpark.

“We made a mistake and have addressed the issue to ensure it does not happen again. We have spoken with the fan to apologize and invited him back to a future game, which he is looking forward to attending.”

Di Domizio said he’s glad the organization made things right and it was never a question that he would remain a fan.

“It feels good to know that the (organization) apologized and recognized that there was nothing really wrong with my flag. At the end of the day, I’m a huge Jays fan who absolutely hates the Yankees. Getting something confiscated sucks, but it doesn’t stop me from coming to future games.”

Earlier this year, Dan Begley was escorted out of Rogers Centre during the Jays home opener for wearing a red ballcap with the slogan, “Canada is not for sale.”

The Blue Jays also apologized to Begley and said their staff made a mistake and the issue was addressed to ensure it never happens again.