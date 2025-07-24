2 people struck by pole following single-vehicle crash: Toronto police

In this file photo, police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Toronto police say two people were struck by a pole after a car crash in the Leslieville area.

In a post on social media, police say just after 6 p.m., a vehicle crashed into a pole in the Eastern and Rushbrooke avenues area.

The pole then fell and hit two people, police say.

Two males were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Eastern Avenue is closed between Rushbrooke and Leslie Street for the investigation.