The Toronto Fire Services logo is seen in Toronto on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Three people have been hospitalized following an apartment fire in North York Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responded to an apartment building near Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West just before 7:45 p.m. for a fire.

Police said a female victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and two male victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire has been knocked down.

The cause, origin and circumstances of the fire are unknown.