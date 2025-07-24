Toronto could feel like 44 today as city grapples with another heat event

People take in the warm weather at Woodbine Beach Park in Toronto, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Sweltering conditions are making a comeback in Toronto today as humidity sends the temperature soaring to what will feel like 44 today.

The city is currently under a heat warning from Environment Canada, which is forecasting a daytime high of 35 C on Thursday.

In its advisory, the national weather agency cautions that nighttime lows of 20 to 23 C will provide “little relief” from the heat.

“The hottest conditions are expected today. While daytime high temperatures will not be as extreme on Friday and into the weekend, nighttime lows are expected to remain warm throughout,” the heat warning read.

In addition to the scorching heat, CP24 Meteorologist said strong, possibly “severe” storms are expected to arrive in Toronto between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. this evening.

On Friday, Environment Canada says the mercury will rise to 31 C, feeling closer to 40 when factoring in the humidity.

“Take action to protect yourself and others – extreme heat can affect everyone’s health,” the heat alert read.

“Determine if you or others around you are at greater risk of heat illness. Check on older adults, those living alone and other at-risk people in-person or on the phone multiple times a day. Watch for the early signs of heat exhaustion in yourself and others.”

Signs of heat illness include headache, nausea, dizziness, and thirst, dark urine.

Daytime highs of 27 C and 25 C are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday respectively.