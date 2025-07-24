Toronto health officials warn of possible Hepatitis A exposure at downtown restaurant

Toronto Public Health's offices at Dundas and Victoria St. in Toronto is seen on Monday, August 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is advising the public of a possible Hepatitis A exposure at a downtown restaurant after an employee tested positive for the virus.

The health unit said those who dined at Earls Kitchen + Bar at 601 King St. W., at Portland Street, on the following dates and times may have been exposed:

Friday, July 11 from 4 p.m. to close

Saturday, July 12 from 4:30 p.m. to close

Tuesday, July 15 from 4:30 p.m. to close

Wednesday, July 16 from 7 p.m. to close

Diners who may have been exposed to the virus are being urged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

According to TPH, the vaccine is most effective when received within 14 days of exposure.

Toronto Public Health added customers should watch for signs and symptoms, and wash their hands often and thoroughly with soap and warm water.

“There is no ongoing risk to the public,” TPH said in a release.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A, which can cause a liver infection, and include fever, tiredness, loss of appetite, nausea/vomiting, dark urine, stomach pains, and jaundice.

“Symptoms can last a few days to several months. Most people who are infected recover completely and develop lifetime immunity following infection,” public health said, noting that death from Hepatitis A infection is rare.

TPH is hosting free Hepatitis A vaccine clinics at Metro Hall on July 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. and on July 26 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.