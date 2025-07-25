2 women wanted in distraction theft stole $13K worth of goods from Toronto store: police

Toronto police are searching for two suspects they allege stole items worth $13,000 from a Toronto store after distracting an employee. (Toronto Police Service handout)

Toronto police say they are searching for two women who allegedly stole more than $10,000 worth of goods from a store in Toronto’s west end earlier this month.

According to police, two suspects walked into a retail store in the area of Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. on July 15.

While inside, police allege, the suspects distracted a store employee while they stole approximately $13,000 worth of items.

Police say they have now identified the two suspects wanted in connection with the theft.

Police say two Toronto women, 55-year-old Veta Caldarar and 35-year-old Flori Ciurar, are wanted for theft over $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspects to call police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).