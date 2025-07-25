3 people in hospital after pickup truck crashes into pole in Leslieville

Toronto police say two people were struck by a pole after a pickup truck crashed in the Leslieville area.
In a post on social media, police say just after 6 p.m., a vehicle crashed into a pole in the Eastern and Rushbrooke avenues area, west of Leslie Street.
The pole then fell and hit a man and a woman, police say.
The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say an occupant in the vehicle was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.
Eastern Avenue is closed between Rushbrooke and Leslie Street for the investigation.
COLLISION: (Additional Info)
