3 people in hospital after pickup truck crashes into pole in Leslieville

Police are on the scene of a crash involving a pickup truck in Leslieville on Thursday, July 24, 2025. (CTV News)

Toronto police say two people were struck by a pole after a pickup truck crashed in the Leslieville area.

In a post on social media, police say just after 6 p.m., a vehicle crashed into a pole in the Eastern and Rushbrooke avenues area, west of Leslie Street.

The pole then fell and hit a man and a woman, police say.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an occupant in the vehicle was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Eastern Avenue is closed between Rushbrooke and Leslie Street for the investigation.