Firefighters were called to an Etobicoke car dealership where several vehicles were damaged in a fire.

The fire broke out at a dealership on Dundas Street West, near Shorncliffe Road, at around 5:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire told CP24 that it appears one vehicle was fully engulfed in flames and two others caught fire.

The blaze has now been knocked down and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined, the spokesperson said.