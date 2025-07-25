Heat warning remains in effect for Toronto but relief coming this weekend

Heat warnings are still in effect for the city, but some slight relief is on the way. Beatrice Vaisman has the latest.

A heat warning remains in effect for Toronto today but some relief is expected to arrive this weekend.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 30 C today, feeling closer to 39 with the humidity.

Saturday will see a high of 29 C, feeling like 37 when factoring in the humidity.

“Cooler temperatures are expected on Saturday, offering some relief from the heat before temperatures possibly rise again on Sunday,” the national weather agency said in its heat warning.

“Take action to protect yourself and others – extreme heat can affect everyone’s health. Determine if you or others around you are at greater risk of heat illness. Check on older adults, those living alone and other at-risk people in-person or on the phone multiple times a day.”

Sunday will see a high of 30 C with a chance of showers. A high of 32 C is expected on Monday and the mercury is expected to hit 31 C on Tuesday.