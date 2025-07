A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Police are investigating after a male was reportedly stabbed in Toronto’s downtown core on Friday morning.

It happened near Charles Street East and Yonge Street at around 8 a.m., police said in a post on social media.

Toronto paramedics said one victim was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect has been described by police as a white male with a ponytail who was wearing black track pants.

He was last seen heading north through a parking garage.