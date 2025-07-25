Toronto hairdresser accused of sexually assaulting boy twice

Alexander Ghorbani, 61, is charged with two counts of sexual assault. (Toronto police handout)

A hairdresser is accused of sexually assaulting a boy twice at a downtown Toronto salon.

Police said a male youth attended “Alex Cuts” in the area of Bloor Street West and Dalton Road for a haircut in September 2023 and earlier this month.

In both instances, the hairdresser, who also owns the salon, allegedly sexually assaulted the boy.

Police arrested the suspect, 63-year-old Alexander Ghorbani, on Thursday. He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Investigators believe there may be more victims.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.