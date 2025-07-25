Train derailment causes VIA Rail disruptions on Windsor–Toronto corridor

The Via Rail station in Windsor, Ont. on July 25, 2025. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

A freight train derailment near Paris, Ont. has disrupted VIA Rail service along the Windsor–Toronto corridor.

The derailment involved a Canadian National Railway (CN) freight train. While CN has not publicly commented, CN owns and operates the rail infrastructure affected — which is also used by VIA Rail passenger trains.

In a statement, VIA Rail called it “an incident beyond our control” and said it is causing “significant service disruptions.”

The rail provider has cancelled three Windsor–Toronto trains — numbers 73, 76 and 78 — with no alternate transportation provided.

Other trains, including 75, 79 and 82, are still running but are being detoured through Guelph.

Via Rail Windsor The Via Rail station in Windsor, Ont. on July 25, 2025. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

VIA says bus service is covering missed stops along the regular route.

“VIA Rail sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this situation,” the statement reads, encouraging passengers to check for real-time train status updates online.

The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team to the scene and will be looking into what happened.