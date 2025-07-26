Man seriously injured in North York stabbing

A Toronto police car is pictured in this file image. (File Photo)

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in North York in the early hours.

Toronto police said officers were called to the area of Bayview and Steeles avenues around 4:40 a.m. for a stabbing.

One man was subsequently transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect fled on foot.

There was no immediate suspect description or any word about a possible motive.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.