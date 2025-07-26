Police investigating shooting in Scarborough after victim found at hospital

Police tape is shown in Toronto in this file image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Toronto police say they are investigating a shooting in Scarborough after a man in his 20s came to hospital with a gunshot wound overnight.

Police received a call shortly after 2:30 a.m. reporting someone had been shot in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Huntingwood Drive.

The victim was subsequently found at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.

No other injuries have been reported.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to reach out to them or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.