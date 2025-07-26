Suspect arrested after man stabbed in Stockyards District

Police are on the scene of a stabbing near St. Clair Avenue West and Weston Road on Saturday, July 26, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News

A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of another man in the city’s Stockyards District on Saturday morning.

Toronto police say they got a call about someone stabbed in the area of Weston Road and Birdstone Crescent, north of St. Clair Avenue West, just before noon.

When they arrived, officers found a man in his 30s with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect fled the scene but was later apprehended.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing are unknown.