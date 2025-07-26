Suspect arrested after man stabbed in Stockyards District

A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of another man in the city’s Stockyards District on Saturday morning.
Toronto police say they got a call about someone stabbed in the area of Weston Road and Birdstone Crescent, north of St. Clair Avenue West, just before noon.
When they arrived, officers found a man in his 30s with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police said the suspect fled the scene but was later apprehended.
The circumstances that led to the stabbing are unknown.