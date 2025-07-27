Car crashes into pole in Flemingdon Park, 3 people injured

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash in Flemingdon Park on Saturday, June 26, 2025. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Three people have been taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a pole in Flemingdon Park Saturday night.

Emergency services responded to a collision in the area of Linkwood Lane and Shady Golfway, east of the Don Valley Parkway, at 9:14 p.m.

Toronto police say there were four occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

One man sustained life-threatening injuries, while another two suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say. All were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.