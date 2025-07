Police tape is shown in Toronto in this file image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A female is in custody following a stabbing near Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood.

Toronto police say officers responded to reports of a stabbing at around 8:45 Sunday morning in the area of Dundas Street East and Parliament Street.

A female victim in her 30s was found with non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The female suspect was taken into custody.