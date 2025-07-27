Police appealing for witnesses, info after driver injured in single-vehicle crash in north Etobicoke

Ontario Provincial Police say a Sudbury driver has been charged with dangerous driving and is a suspect in other incidents following his arrest March 3 near Toronto.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a 54-year-old driver was injured in a single-vehicle collision in north Etobicoke on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at 3 p.m. on the northbound ramp to Highway 427 at Finch Avenue West.

The Toronto OPP says the motorist was heading northbound and had exited at Finch. They then went through the intersection and drove into the ditch before hitting a barrier, police say.

The driver was taken to a trauma centre.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 416-235-4981 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.