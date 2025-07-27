Car crashes into pole in Flemingdon Park, 2 people injured

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a pole in Flemingdon Park Saturday night.
Emergency services responded to a collision in the area of Linkwood Lane and Shady Golfway, east of the Don Valley Parkway, at 9:14 p.m.
Toronto police say there were four occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
One man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while another suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.