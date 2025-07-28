$60M lotto winner from Toronto was skeptical when he first received call from OLG asking him to check account

Skepticism was the first thing Toronto’s newest millionaire Bocheng Mei felt when he answered a call from an unknown number.

The call was from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation asking the 26-year-old to check his OLG.ca account.

Even though he was at work, he did as he was instructed as he did have a ticket for a recent draw.

“I started Googling them to see if they were legit, as I’ve had enough experience detecting scam calls,” he said during his winner celebration in Toronto. “I knew they were really OLG representatives because they didn’t ask for any banking information. They just asked me to check my OLG.ca account.”

It was then that Bocheng discovered he had the winning ticket for the May 7 Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot and had won a whopping $60 million.

“My hands and feet went numb,” he said.

The software industry employee said that he logged off from his computer at the end of his shift, so he could try and grasp the new reality that he was a multi-millionaire. His parents were the first people he called to share the life-changing news with.

“I tried to be very calm when I told them I’d won a big prize,” Bocheng said. “They wanted to make sure I wasn’t being tricked, but they know I’m always very cautious.”

When he told them the prize amount, Bocheng reassured his parents that they would never need to worry about money again.

“I told them they could retire and enjoy life,” he said. “They were so shocked to hear the news.”

It took a week for Bocheng to process what was happening and eventually he started to share the news with his small group of close pals, he said.

“They were so excited for me and started jumping for joy,” he said. “I’m not a super expressive person, but they were acting exactly how I was feeling inside. I’m very lucky to have them by my side.”

As for what he plans to do with his new fortune, Bocheng said continued education is a priority, as well as extensive travel.

“I love to learn, so I want to take advantage of various educational opportunities,” he said. “I also want to explore different cultures, so that means plenty of travel. I really want to experience the Aurora Borealis as well, which may involve trips to Finland and Iceland.”

He also plans to buy a new home in Toronto and take care of his parents.

“I can now change their lives along with my own,” Bocheng said. “I can provide for them now and make so many things happen for all of us that were never possible before.”