Blue Rodeo plays free acoustic set for Toronto fans at The Distillery

The iconic Canadian rock band Blue Rodeo celebrated 40 years in music with a free concert for fans in Toronto’s Distillery District.

Hundreds of people packed the Distillery Historic District late Monday afternoon to hear an acoustic performance by one of Canada’s most iconic bands.

To celebrate 40 years of Blue Rodeo, Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor performed a free set on the Trinity Street Stage.

Speaking with CP24’s Beatrice Vaisman, Blue Rodeo frontman Cuddy said the fans are the reason behind the band’s longevity.

“The reason that Blue Rodeo has lasted so long is because of the people,” he said.

“We work hard to do good shows and to go where everybody lives, but it’s because the audiences in Canada are loyal, so we’re lucky.”

Cuddy also pointed to the band’s “humbleness” as another reason why they’ve been able to be successful for four decades.

“We started with pretty humble aspirations. We just wanted to be good musicians and we have extraordinary musicians in the band,” he said.

“Greg and I just naturally sing well together and we work hard pushing each other to write better songs. You just have to try to be as good as you can.”

Monday’s event also celebrated the debut of a limited-edition Blue Rodeo 40th Anniversary Lager in collaboration with Mill Street Brewery - one of the first tenants of the district.

Fans were invited to write a special message to the band on a commemorative wall as well.