Man critically injured in Toronto was found lying on road with apparent stab wounds: police

A cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after an incident north of Toronto's Junction neighbourhood early Monday morning.

Toronto police a man is in life-threatening condition after he was found lying in the roadway near Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Police said they were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Runnymede Road at around 3:45 a.m. for a report of a man lying in the roadway.

Paramedics told CP24 that the initial call was for a report of a cyclist struck in the area.

When emergency crews arrived, police said, the man was found suffering from apparent stab wounds.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition.

One male suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.