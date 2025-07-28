Man wanted for criminal harassment spanning 2 years: Toronto police

Spencer Davis, 28, is wanted by Toronto police for criminal harassment.

Toronto police are searching for a man accused of criminally harassing someone for nearly two years.

Police say officers responded to a harassment call in the Coxwell Avenue and Dundas Street East area last month on June 27.

Investigators say the suspect harassed the victim “on many occasions” between August 2023 and June 2025. The suspect and the victim are known to each other, police say.

Spencer Davis, 28, is wanted by Toronto police for criminal harassment. He is described as five-foot-eight with a thin to muscular build and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.