Parking enforcement officer assaulted in Etobicoke

A Toronto Police emblem is shown in Toronto on August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A parking enforcement officer was assaulted in Etobicoke on Sunday, police say.

Investigators say that officers responded to an assault call in the area of Park Lawn Road and Lake Shore Boulevard just before 6 p.m.

It is alleged that the parking enforcement officer had issued a ticket to a man in the area. The man then became agitated and assaulted the officer, leaving the victim with minor injuries, according to police.

Police arrested Roman Kravchyshyn, 46, at the scene. He is charged him with one count of assaulting a peace officer.