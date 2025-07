A stabbing near Palmerston and Dundas has left 1 person injured, paramedics say. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)

One person suffered serious injuries following a stabbing in Toronto’s west end.

According to paramedics, first-responders were called to the area of Dundas Street and Palmerston Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing.

One person was transported from the scene to a hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.