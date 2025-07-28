Toronto man arrested in connection to attack on parking enforcement officer

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with an assault on a parking enforcement officer this weekend.

The alleged incident took place on Sunday in the Park Lawn Road and Lake Shore Boulevard West area.

Police said the parking enforcement officer was working in the area when the suspect became upset that he was issued a parking ticket and then assaulted the office. The officer suffered minor injuries.

Roman Kravchyshyn, 46, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with assault of a peace officer.

He is scheduled to appear in court in September.